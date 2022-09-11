News And Trends

Kom Noli lauds niece Alex Eala's historic tennis feat

by Kate Reyes
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: PHOTOS: Alex Eala

AS ALEX Eala joins Hidilyn Diaz, Philippine Women's Football Team, Carlos Yulo, and EJ Obiena in making milestones for the Philippine sports, her uncle Noli stood out as one of the happiest sports fans at the moment.

"What a way to start my Chairmanship of the PSC," the former PBA commissioner wrote on Twitter, applauding the 17-year-old's feat.

The Pinay netter just brought home the country's first-ever Singles Grand Slam championship after conquering the 2022 US Open Girls. She defeated World no. 3 Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, earlier this Sunday, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, USA.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    "My own niece giving the country another reason to be proud and to celebrate. Amazing!" Eala continued.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
    Watch Now

    'Tunay na bayani,' says Kom Noli of Alex Eala

    The former PBA Commissioner was recently hailed the new Philippine Sports Commission chairperson.

    He reveals Alex's success was a great morale booster for him.

    "Tunay na bayani si Alex. Taas noo kahit kanino. Yan ang Pilipino," he adds in a separate tweet.

    Ironically, this time in 2020, Alex's parents denied the organization's claim of support. Kom Noli brought up that statement on his tweet.

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    Eala is the daughter of Michael Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala, a former national swimmer.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: PHOTOS: Alex Eala

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again