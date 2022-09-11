Kom Noli lauds niece Alex Eala's historic tennis feat

AS ALEX Eala joins Hidilyn Diaz, Philippine Women's Football Team, Carlos Yulo, and EJ Obiena in making milestones for the Philippine sports, her uncle Noli stood out as one of the happiest sports fans at the moment.

"What a way to start my Chairmanship of the PSC," the former PBA commissioner wrote on Twitter, applauding the 17-year-old's feat.

The Pinay netter just brought home the country's first-ever Singles Grand Slam championship after conquering the 2022 US Open Girls. She defeated World no. 3 Lucie Havlickova, 6-2, 6-4, earlier this Sunday, at the USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center in New York City, USA.

"My own niece giving the country another reason to be proud and to celebrate. Amazing!" Eala continued.

'Tunay na bayani,' says Kom Noli of Alex Eala

The former PBA Commissioner was recently hailed the new Philippine Sports Commission chairperson.

He reveals Alex's success was a great morale booster for him.

"Tunay na bayani si Alex. Taas noo kahit kanino. Yan ang Pilipino," he adds in a separate tweet.

Ironically, this time in 2020, Alex's parents denied the organization's claim of support. Kom Noli brought up that statement on his tweet.

Eala is the daughter of Michael Eala and Rizza Maniego-Eala, a former national swimmer.

