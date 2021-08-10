Alex Eala's ranking jumps 134 places, inches closer to WTA Top 500

THE FILIPINA ace is about to break into the Women's Tennis Association Top 500.

From WTA no. 639, Eala jumped 134 places higher, earning the no. 505 place in the WTA singles rankings.

Her shift in rank follows her win in her first WTA main draw in Cluj-Napoca, Romania $250k tournament, where she trounced WTA No. 209 Paula Ormaechea of Argentina, 7-5, 6-2, in the first round.

The 16-year-old, however, exited in the round of 16, losing to Mayar Sherif of Egypt, 2-6, 2-6, to cap off her maiden WTA main draw campaign.

Alex Eala leapfrogs in the standings

The Juniors World No. 2 entered the year as WTA No. 1185, and with at least 10 pro competitions to this date, she's effectively improved her rankings by more than a hundred percent.

Eala earned her first-ever pro title in the first leg of International Tennis Federation's W15 Manacor last January.

Last March, she also had the chance to play in the qualifying draw of Miami Open after earning a wild card entry.

After winning her first game in the qualifiers of the W25 Koksijde in Belgium, the teen tennis sensation dropped her second match and failed to make it into the main draw of the said event.

She lost to Taylor Ng of United States, 3-6, 6-4, 9-11.

Alex, however, will continue to play in the pros as she heads back to Spain, where she is a student at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

