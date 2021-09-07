News And Trends

Albert Pagara accused of rape, set for Cebu City jail transfer

Just now
PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ALBERT Pagara has been accused of rape, the formal complaint of which was filed before the Cebu City Prosecutor’s Office last Friday, September 3.

Albert Pagara rape case

The World Boxing Organization Intercontinental Super Bantamweight Champion remained in his jail cell in Pardo Police Station on Monday ahead of his transfer to Cebu City Jail, according to Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Cebu City Police Office deputy director for operation, in a Sunstar report.

Albert Pagara

As a result, the 27-year-old Pagara has waived off his right to preliminary investigation during the inquest proceeding before the prosecutor.

Pagara, who holds a 33-1 win-loss record (23 knockouts) and last fought in December when he beat Virgil Puton in Mandaue City, was arrested last Tuesday after allegedly molesting a 14-year-old girl in Cebu.

Pagara’s legal counsel has taken the step to allow his client to post bail, according to Parilla.

Pardo police chief, Maj. Angelo Acupinpin, however, denied reports that Pagara tried to commit suicide after the chief’s interview with the jailer.

