Agatha Wong to establishments: Discount for national athletes 'actually exists'

GENTLE reminder: If you're a national athlete, you are entitled to a 20% discount in restaurants, hotels, movie houses, theme parks, airfare, and more.

Wushu superstar Agatha Wong, who took home two gold medals in this month's SEA Games, took to Twitter yesterday to remind managers of some establishments that this benefit "actually exists."

"Gets quite annoying to keep having to explain to managers," she explained further. "Some are even doubtful."

According to Republic Act 10699, or 'An Act Expanding the Coverage of Incentives to National Athletes and Coaches', all national athletes and trainers certified by the Philippine Sports Commission and Philippine Olympic Commission are entitled to a 20% discount "from all establishments relative to the utilization of transportation services, hotels and other lodging establishments, restaurants and recreation centers and purchase of medicine and sports equipment anywhere in the country."

In addition, they are also entitled to a 20% discount on "admission fees charged by theaters, cinema houses and concert halls, circuses, carnivals, and other similar places of culture, leisure and amusement."

All athletes and coaches need to do is to show their National Sports Team Member Card (National Team ID) and booklet issued by the Philippine Sports Commission.

Sports lawyer Mickey Ingles chimed in on Wong's Twitter account, saying: "[I]f ayaw talaga, show them a print out of the IRR [implementing rules and regulations]."

He also called on the greater public to spread more awareness about the law. He'd hoped "the SEAG would’ve brought more light to the subject," but was disappointed to read Agatha's tweet. "Hindi pala."

Earlier this year, Nikko Huelgas, 2017 SEA Games gold medalist for triathlon and now chairman of the POC's Athlete's Commission, also lamented about the general lack of awareness of these benefits.

"Several establishments are not even aware that athletes and coaches are entitled to such privileges,’’ he told the Inquirer.

According to the law, any establishment that refuses to grant these benefits will be fined anywhere from P50,000 to P100,000, and/or imprisonment from six months to two years.

Subsequent violations will be fined anywhere from P100,000 to P200,000, and may face imprisonment of up to six years.