After trip to Spain, 'unwell' Bongbong Marcos took test for COVID-19

SENATOR Imee Marcos confirmed to ABS-CBN News that her brother and former vice presidential candidate Bongbong Marcos is currently being tested for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

In a text message, she said: ““[Bongbong] came back from Spain unwell... Getting better at home. Finally got a test 2 nights ago... wala pang result.”

It is unclear when Marcos returned from his trip from Spain. According to the country’s official COVID-19 tracker, there are currently 47,610 cases in the European nation. 3,434 have died from the disease, “making it the country with the second highest death toll in the world,” wrote CNN’s Ingrid Formanek and Al Goodman.

An unnamed staffer assured ABS-CBN News that Bongbong has not left the house since his arrival.

On Wednesday, rumors appeared on social media that the 62-year-old former senator had been intubated in a hospital in Taguig.