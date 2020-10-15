After Norwood and Desiderio, it's Kiefer's turn to open own Chooks store

KIEFER Ravena is inside the PBA bubble in Clark, so another 'Phenom' had to take charge in his very own Chooks-to-Go store in Cainta, Rizal was inaugurated Thursday.

Kiefer's girlfriend Alyssa Valdez and mom Mozzy were present in the brand-new store right outside their village which was awarded to him by Chooks-to-Go for his decade-long service to the national team.

Earlier in the year, Ravena had a Chooks-to-Go rolling store that served as a test run for a potential location in his village. Its success prompted BAVI head Ronald Mascariñas to grant him his own store outside of Town and Country Homes.

“Kief is sad that he can’t be here, but he’s thankful to boss Ronald,” shared Valdez.





Ravena follows in the footsteps of Gabe Norwood and Paul Desiderio as athletes who own Chooks-to-Go stores.

As another treat, Ravena and Valdez gave the first 200 customers of their branch a free Marinado chicken when they buy an oven-roasted chicken to take home.

"Kief promises na this will be the top performing store in the country," Valdez, the top volleyball player in the country, said.

If that happens, he can expect a bonus from Chooks.

“We promise to give Kiefer more stores if he does well,” said Mascariñas.