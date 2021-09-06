AEW pulls out coup, signs Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole

IS the game changing?

It sure looks likes it as All Elite Wrestling delivered a coup, inking marquee signings Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole at All Out Monday (Manila time) in Chicago.

The rumor mill has been buzzing for quite sometime now, especially after the expiration of both Danielson and Cole's contracts with the WWE.

Cole indeed jumped ship, appearing at the conclusion of the AEW World Championship match where Kenny Omega retained over Christian Cage. The former NXT Champion soon aligned with The Elite.

Continue reading below ↓

But Danielson got the biggest pop of the night, raining on their parade to send the crowd home happy as the five-time WWE Champion made his first appearance since May.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

AEW new signings biggest shot fired against WWE

It's arguably the biggest shot fired at the WWE since the Monday Night Wars with World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s, with the Jacksonville-based AEW showing that it's indeed here to stay.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The pair of debuts truly stole the show in a pay-per-view event that saw CM Punk's first match in seven years, beating Darby Allin in an excellent one-on-one encounter.

Former WWE superstar Ruby Soho (formerly known as Ruby Riott) also made his debut, winning the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale to earn a future title shot against AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) legend Minoru Suzuki also confronted Jon Moxley after his match against Satoshi Kojima to set up a match for the next AEW Dynamite episode.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.