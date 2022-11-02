Adonis Sevilleno shows strength in ONE Warrior Series PH

TEMPERATURES rose on the latest episode of ONE Warrior Series Philippines.

The final eight athletes were announced last week, but since LA Lauron had to pull out due to an injury, only seven men entered this episode as the athletes were forced to compete as individuals, not as teams. However, they got plenty of motivation as they trained with former ONE Lightweight World Champion Eduard Folayang during another intense session at Team Lakay. Lito Adiwang also returned as a guest coach. Moreover, the remaining athletes got to talk to former ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera through a video call. It certainly pumped them up for what was to come. Things heat up in One Warrior Series PH individual challenges

With Team Gravity and Team Passion now abolished, athletes had to fend for themselves in the first individual Warrior Challenge called “Battle Ropes.”

"Battle Ropes" is a modified version of tug of war, where each athlete stands on a log and uses a rope to pull off their opponents using only their core strength and balance.

It was Sheraz Qureshi who stood out in the challenge, as he ran through Jun Montilla in the final to win the first challenge.

“He was so good,” coach Mark Sangiao said. “He had this technique that was unique to him. He was using his ropes like a wave."

While Qureshi impressed in the individual challenge, Adonis Sevilleno took the spotlight in the Circle Elimination showdown.

Paired against veteran Genil Francisco, Sevilleno outclassed his opponent during the two rounds, countering well with his strikes while scoring timely takedowns to control his opponent.

He wasn’t just satisfied with getting his opponent to the ground, though. As soon as he took control, Sevilleno rained down punches on Francisco from the top position up until the Circle Elimination showdown ended.

The performance from Francisco also resulted in him being sent home.

"Genil, you showed everything you can in this competition. You've always competed, but I'm sorry to say that your journey ends here," Sangiao said.

Francisco, while disappointed, took his elimination with his head up.

“Of course I’m disappointed to be eliminated, but I guess it’s okay because I’d get to see my family again.” he said.

It also helped that Adiwang gave him a bit of a pep talk afterward.

“We are fighters. In this career, we really need to be tough. This isn’t the end of your career. Make this a part of your journey, something that spices up your MMA career,” Adiwang said.

“For sure this isn’t the end of your MMA career. You’ll bounce back with more experience, so do better and come back wiser and stronger. That’s my challenge to you brother.”

With Francisco’s departure, only six fighters remain in Sevilleno, Qureshi, Montilla, Ariel Lampacan, Norman Agcopra, and RJay Ortega, who are all vying for the $100,000 contract to compete in ONE Championship as part of Team Lakay.

