PWNT enters five-year partnership with adidas

THE Philippine Women’s Football Team has gained a major supporter in adidas in the form of a fifive-year partnership formalized on Thursday at the New World Hotel in Makati.

The deal beginning in 2003 will see the Filipinas wearing the adidas kits during their historic stint in the Fifa Women’s World Cup. Other competitions such as the Southeast Asian Games will also be supported by adidas.

The sportswear brand will supply PWNT with apparel in its participation in the Pinatar Cup this month and through the Olympic qualifiers in April, the Southeast Asian Games in May and the Fifa Women’s World Cup in July.

adidas will also provide apparel to the U-20 and coaching teams.

PFF president Mariano Araneta and general secretary Edwin Gastanes, team members Inna Palacios and Hali Long, and adidas Philippines general manager Anthony Frangos were present during the contract signing.

The brand said it “aims to proactively propel the conversation around women in sport and the growing local support for football, especially following the team’s string of successes over the last few years.”

“As the country’s national women’s football team gears to have a packed 2023 ahead of them, we at adidas are truly honored to forge a partnership with them,” said Frangos.