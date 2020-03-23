Adamson softball team lends a hand in fight against Coronavirus

ADAMSON'S softball team is showing that it's not just a champion on the diamond, but also off it.

The Lady Falcons have done their part in extending a helping hand to those in need with the country still dealing with the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"Sa part namin, kahit small things na pwede kaming makatulong sa mga pamilya dito sa Metro Manila na nangangailangan, lalo na sa panahong ito na kailangan natin ang isa't isa," said coach Ana Santiago.

Despite being stranded in their dormitories due to the enforced enhanced community quarantine, the athletes came together and packed goods which will be distributed to numerous communities in the city of Manila.

"We are very happy to be part ng program na ito at patuloy namin gagawin ito sa abot ng makakaya namin," said Santiago, as the Lady Falcons became volunteers for the Vincentian priests' Charity Over Virus Indifference and Despair (COVID) and Facemasks Cover Your Face Not Your Hearts program.

Adamson was about to embark on its UAAP Season 82 campaign, where it was gunning for its 10th straight softball title.

The tournament, which was set to start back in February 17, was shelved because of the virus outbreak.

Still, this is a worthwhile program the Lady Falcons are ready to sink their teeth in.

"May mga players kami na hindi nakauwi sa kanilang probinsya kasi nagmahal yung pamasahe at yung iba naman inabot na ng community quarantine," shared Santiago.

"Kaya gagawin namin yung time na ito para makatulong at magdasal para sa bayan."