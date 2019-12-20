WATCH: Adam Sandler is no waterboy in LA pickup game

Rappers like Quavo and J. Cole have been previously spotted playing basketball, but very rarely do we see a Hollywood actor shooting hoops outside of a movie set.

Clips of Adam Sandler shooting hoops in an oversized shirt and looking like a 1990s baller have made their way to the internet, and he isn't even half bad against a bunch of random dudes at LA Fitness in California.

Watch:

Netizens were comparing the 5'9" celebrity to Jason Williams aka "White Chocolate" with the way he was dropping dimes and finishing reverse layups. We could actually hear him talking trash, "Who's the waterboy now?"

As smooth as his game was for a 53-year-old, Sandler ultimately found himself on the wrong end of the game-winner. The big Los Angeles Lakers fan could only watch as his man drained the deep three.

Still, he could use the extra publicity for his upcoming crime thriller Uncut Gems, which he stars alongside former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett.