LOOK: AD, Dame, Diana Taurasi as villainous Goon Squad in new ‘Space Jam’

IF THE first Space Jam had NBA players not named Jordan as as hapless side characters who get their hoops talent sucked out of them by aliens, the new Space Jam has a slightly different twist.

This time, the NBA players are the bad guys.

Teaming up against LeBron James and the Looney Tunes are Anthony David, Damian Lillard, and Klay Thompson. Joining them are WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike and Diana Taurasi.

They make up the Goon Squad, the basketball crew of the villainous artificial intelligence Al G. Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle.

Here are the character posters, as revealed by the movie’s Twitter account.





The quintet will be playing animated characters, all with nicknames related to their game. AD’s The Brow is self-explanatory. White Mamba is a well-known moniker for the Phoenix Mercury’s Diana Taurasi, who was close friends with Kobe Bryant and a mentor to his daughter Gigi.

Ogwumike’s spider-like Arachnneka isn't just a rhyme of her first name; it could also be a play on her abilities in the shot blocking and rebounding department. Chronos is Greek for time — a nod to Lillard’s “Dame Time” nickname. And finally, Klay Thompson’s Wet-fire is a tribute to both his hot-shooting abilities and his role as one-half of the Dubs’ “Splash Brothers” duo.

Space Jam: A New Legacy will hit theaters and streaming platform HBO Max in July 16.

