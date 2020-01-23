Rookie AC Soberano relieved to be part of familiar NLEX system

AFTER getting drafted 20th overall last month, former San Beda hero AC Soberano is all fired up to make waves in the PBA as he finds himself challenged yet comfortable in head coach Yeng Guiao's system.

“Sobrang masaya ako kasi na-draft ako sa NLEX. Hindi ko in-expect na mapunta dito kasi dream team ko 'to and dream ko rin makapaglaro para kay Coach Yeng,” he shared in an interview with SPIN Life.

AC is about to live his childhood dream after joining a team that is loaded with veterans whom he used to look up to when he started playing basketball.

Eager to start anew, the 5-foot-11 guard isn't just preparing himself physically, but also takes notes from his older teammates as he adjusts to the big leagues.

“Nandito na ako sa pangarap ko, hindi ko na bibitawan ‘to,” he said. “Sila Kuya Asi [Taulava], Kuya Cyrus [Baguio], at Kuya Kiefer [Ravena], lagi ko sila tinatanong at kinakausap, nanghihingi ako ng tips, mga anong pwedeng mangyayari kasi na-experience na nila. Lagi akong nagpapa-kwento sa kanila.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

AC added: “Ibang-iba talaga sa PBA, hindi na takbo-takbo lang, talagang pinag-iisipan ‘yung bawat galaw, diskarte din talaga. Pero masaya ako sa team na ‘to kasi mababait sila dito, lahat marunong makisama, hindi mahirap pakisamahan.”

Training with the NLEX Road Warriors for almost a month, the 25-year-old NCAA sharpshooter vows to equip himself for any role Guiao is to throw him, if ever he would be part of the lineup for the upcoming All-Filipino conference.

“Hindi naman na ako nag-adjust masyado sa system ni Coach kasi halos same sila ng run ni Coach Boyet [Fernandez, Red Lions head coach]. ‘Yung motion same lang, pati takbo same. Nire-ready ko lang talaga ‘yung sarili ko sa mga mangyayari, and kahit anong anong role ibigay sakin, pipilitin kong mag-step up pa para don,” he said.