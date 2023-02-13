News And Trends

Tyang Aby prepares to move into her Antipolo dream home

by John Mark Garcia
5 hours ago
A CHANGE of address is in order for F2 Logistics captain Aby Maraño.

The veteran Cargo Movers gave her fans a peek of the tedious yet fulfilling process of moving from her old house in Sampaloc, Manila to her new home in Antipolo, Rizal which she now owns.

"Finally! May mauuwian na akong bahay that I claim mine," Maraño said in a vlog uploaded in her YouTube channel.

    Tyang Aby showed she was hands-on in painting and furnishing her soon-to-be-finished house, together with her mother and partner Kamille Cal.

    Maraño shared how she used to do painting and carpentry tasks as a student - skills that came in handy as she prepares to move in to her dream home.

    "Noong high school ako, very active ako sa painting dahil member ako ng art club namin. May mga days na natutulog ako sa school para sa mga preparations at decorations," the two-time UAAP MVP shared.

    "Na-eexcite ako kasi gusto ko meron akong share sa pag-paint ng [bagong] bahay [ko]."

