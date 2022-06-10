Manny Pacquiao’s new NFT collection pays tribute to beloved pet Pacman

TWO YEARS ago, Manny Pacquiao’s Jack Russell terrier, Pacman, died after he was accidentally run over by a car in their home in General Santos.

Adopted by the champion boxer back in 2014, Pacman was one of the most stalwart and well-loved members of Team Pacquiao, often accompanying him on his workouts and runs.

Now, Pacquiao pays tribute to his beloved pet with a new NFT collection. It was co-created by Onix, who is described as an LA-based "close friend" of the senator, as well as an NFT enthusiast since CryptoPunks, which was among the earliest crypto art projects that was launched back in 2017.

According to Onix, the idea of immortalizing Pacman came about during a conversation in a cafe.

“One sunny afternoon after the accident [...] I casually introduced him to the idea of the blockchain and all the wonderful things the technology can bring. While elaborating on various technical details, I began to see Manny’s face suddenly start to glow ecstatically as if he’d been struck by some life changing epiphany,” he narrated in the NFT collection’s website.

Onix recalled the senator “stuttering,” saying: “Does that mean… Pacman can be forever?”

How the Pacman NFT works

The collection is made up of 9,999 unique pieces of art, all generated from “200 carefully hand drawn attributes.” In addition, each NFT has different RPG-like attributes, like strength and stamina. While many of the pieces take clear inspiration from dogs, many also have robot or alien-like heads.

They are divided into three tiers, with the highest-ranking pieces possessing “the rarest of traits and the highest level of skills.”

“Tier 1 boxers will be most scarce in the collection, thereby also unlocking the highest potential rewards and real world benefits,” described the website.

Only 99 of these Tier 1 boxers will be minted. Those who own these pieces will get a chance to meet Pacquiao face to face. Other real-world utilities that will be offered to owners of other tiers include signed merch and tickets to exclusive events and parties.

The minting of NFTs is tentatively scheduled for July 15, after a period of community development, whitelisting, presales, and public sales.

The collection will also form the base of a “Pacman Boxing League”, which appears to be a blockchain-based game utilizing these NFTs. Players can challenge other fighters to earn crypto rewards.

