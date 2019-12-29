Abando poaching, one-and-dones, ban on imports spice up collegiate season

LONG and tiring as the journey may be, here we are at the end of the year after another exhausting collegiate season.

Stories - both good and bad - were abundant, making 2019 another banner year for collegiate basketball. But before we bid the year and the decade adieu, Spin.ph picks the biggest lessons we learned this past season.

Curtains for foreign student athletes

Now we've come to this.

Like US President Donald Trump building a wall, the NCAA decided to put up one of its own with this past Season 95 being the final year that foreigners were allowed to play in the Grand Old League.

The decision was harsh, even discriminatory to some, given how foreigners have leveled up the competition in the NCAA for the better part of the last two decades. With this being the last, hopes for a reprieve remained flickering. Until it was no longer.

In spite of the axe hanging over their heads, San Beda's Donald Tankoua and Arnaud Noah, Lyceum's Mike Nzeusseu, and St. Benilde's Clement Leutcheu still gave it their all just to keep their respective teams competing. Tankoua was even named as the Best Foreign Player, an honor specifically made for this season only.

Mercenaries as they may be looked at, there's no question these players, and those who came before them, all made their contributions in forcing our local bigs to step up their games.

Open season all year long

It's easy to believe that with the season ongoing, teams should be focused on their respective squads, right?

Wrong.

Drama unfolded in Espana when University of Santo Tomas' first-year forward Rhenz Abando became the target of alleged poaching from at least two UAAP rival schools midway through the season.

NU assistant coach Danny Ildefonso came forward and cleared his name from the issue as Abando stayed put with the Growling Tigers.

Failed as the attempt may be, it raises the curtains of the inner machinations of the deeper arms race that is present in the UAAP.

One-and-done won't be gone





The results speak for themselves.

La Salle's Jamie Malonzo and University of the East's Rey Suerte made so big an impact that they both earned spots in this season's Mythical Five.

Malonzo, a high-flying Fil-Am, announced his entry to the league with a rim-rattling slam on Thirdy Ravena as he became one of the main offensive options for the Green Archers this year.

Suerte, meanwhile, showed that he can hang with the big boys as the two-time Cesafi MVP showed every bit of his super scoring ways to the Red Warriors from his days in Monkayo, Compostela Valley.

Outside of the two, the entries of one-and-done players were varying: Valandre Chauca shot the lights out for Adamson early before fizzling out in the second round; James Laput and Keyshawn Meeker struggled to be on the floor for La Salle owing to injuries; and Jaybie Mantilla hardly tasted playing time in his brief run in University of the Philippines.



Don't be fooled, though: the success of Malonzo and Suerte is enough proof for some UAAP schools that in the desire to compete, acquiring such talent is the quick way to go.

Sweeps don't guarantee anything

This past UAAP Season 82 will go down in history as the year where Ateneo completed a 16-0 perfect run to win the championship.

With the Blue Eagles running roughshod through the eliminations, it was a safe bet that much of the same will happen come the Finals - as what they did to UST.

Speaking of UST, it also had a sweep of its own, proving that its eliminations mastery of UP is no fluke. The Growling Tigers stunned the two-seed Fighting Maroons despite the twice-to-win disadvantage to set up the championship date against the Blue Eagles.

In the NCAA, on the other hand, it was the opposite.

Despite Lyceum sweeping its elimination duels against Letran, it was the Knights who got the most important win of them all, eliminating the two-seed Pirates in the stepladder semis.

San Beda also suffered the same fate, with the title hanging in the balance nonetheless, falling to Letran in three hard-fought Finals games even after the young core led by Calvin Oftana, Evan Nelle, and James Canlas went on an 18-0 run in the eliminations.

Destinies fulfilled

A year ago, Jerrick Balanza was in a hospital bed after a successful brain surgery and envisioning a memorable comeback - one that saw him end his collegiate career with a championship.

Fast forward to now, and the heartstrong team captain realized his prophecy, leading the Bonnie Tan-coached crew to the Promised Land over rival San Beda for its first crown since 2015.

It wasn't just him. UE rejects Fran Yu and Bonbon Batiller also broke out for the Knights in this title drive that all but justified their gamble to take their act to Muralla.

Mike Nieto also had the same epiphany, with the vocal leader aspiring to help Ateneo live up to its billing as the favorites as well as trying to make this unit one of the best ever.

The record speaks for itself, making the Blue Eagles the seventh team in the UAAP to complete a perfect season on the way to a championship.

So dominant was Ateneo that coach Tab Baldwin made stars out of Thirdy Ravena, Isaac Go, and the Nieto twins, while also cultivating foundational pieces for the future in Ange Kouame, Will Navarro, and SJ Belangel on their way to a three-peat.