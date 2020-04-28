Dwyane Wade dismisses Aaron Gordon's dunk contest diss track

You really thought Aaron Gordon was just about to let it go after Dwyane Wade supposedly cost him the Slam Dunk Contest trophy?

After pulling off another another all-time great dunk, clearing rookie Tacko Fall, and still losing to Wade's former Miami Heat teammate Derrick Jones, Jr. during NBA All-Star 2020, the Orlando Magic forward said "it's a wrap" for him in the competition: "I feel like I should have two trophies. So it's over for that."

Gordon, who also finished as runner-up to two-time dunk champ Zach LaVine in 2016, explained, "Tallest dude in the gym. Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it, it’s no easy feat. What’d I get, a 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?"

Apparently, those comments were just the beginning. On Monday, the 2014 No. 4 pick dropped the song "9 OUT OF 10" complete with music video on YouTube.

We're pretty sure that Gordon was referring to the retired superstar when he wrote the following lyrics: "Saw you in the hallway, you say 'Youngin, put on a show.' Didn't know that's the code for you about to get rolled."

Aside from the obvious score-themed title, the diss track produced by Audio Anthem & Ayo & Keyz also had all sorts of Wade references — like his wine label — and Heat wordplay. More importantly, it confirmed that the dunk contest in Chicago (Flash's hometown, of all places) was indeed the high-flying forward's last one.

The three-time NBA champion had the perfect response to "9 OUT OF 10":

In the end, Gordon shrugged off the idea of a rap beef with an NBA legend a la Dame D.O.L.L.A versus Diesel, writing on Instagram, "I ain't that deep, though LOL."

Too bad; a hip-hop battle is one thing that he can win against Wade.