A toast to E.Cow, the MVP of PBA mascots

CONVERGE is set to take over the Alaska franchise in the PBA starting the 47th season in June, signalling the end of an era with the formal retirement of the Aces in the pro league.

Although some of the players, coaches, and officials are expected to be retained by the Dennis Anthony Uy-owned telecommunications company, that news does not apply to all of those previously employed by Fred Uytengsu.

Following the sale, a figure synonymous with the Alaska franchise is also formally bidding the league goodbye: E.Cow.

Yes, with the milk brand ending its more than three decade tenure in the league, fans alike will no longer get a chance to see the fun-loving cow mascot in the games moving forward.

No question, E.Cow is the MVP of PBA mascots, gamely interacting with fans during Alaska games and other outreach activities since it was introduced to the league in 1996.

Wherever Alaska went, E.Cow sure isn't far behind.

It even inspired other teams to try and parade their own mascots.

A look at the PBA mascots through the years

Magnolia Hotshots have Lia, that gargantuan white chicken who demands attention (and space, we should say) whenever it steps inside the arena.

It's a cuddlier version of the pair of fighting cocks that B-Meg Derby Ace had before — Alas 1 and Alas 2 — both of whom look ready to talpak inside the Big Dome floor.

San Mig Coffee also had a mascot in the form of a coffee cup to celebrate its championships back in 2014.

Boy Liwanag, in all of his hardhat glory, is also present in all of Meralco Bolts' games, and has even made it a point to stay in step with the team and wear the same jersey colors with the rest of the players.

Ginebra also has its own in that unnamed silver bottle roaming the court while the kwatro kantos version of the mascot has only been seen in select functions.

Phoenix briefly had its own mascot: a blue flamed-hair superhero walking side-by-side with Sarah Geronimo for the Season 45 opening ceremony.

Blackwater has paraded a variety of mascots in its short time in the league, from those lightly colored pair of deo sprays to that fear-inducing big black bottle with that scary big smile that makes you wonder what it menacingly listens to on those red headphones.

Rain or Shine's big pail bucket with a yellow cap is also consistent fixture in the games, even if the Elasto Painters aren't playing. If you're wondering why, it's because Rain or Shine the is official elastomeric paint of the PBA. Fans in the stands are constantly reminded of that allllll gaaame looong.

Barako Bull had that Chicago Bulls-like red bull as its mascot named... well Captain Bull.

And who could forget the shortlived Kia monkey mascot with the big red paws — or were they supposed to be boxing gloves, in homage to playing-coach Manny Pacquiao?

Digging deeper in the archives, defunct teams like Sta. Lucia, Shell, and Tanduay apparently had their own mascots in the past.

But without question, none of those could hold a candle — and do dribbling and shooting or even dancing exhibitions — like E.Cow.

We raise a glass of milk to you, E.Cow. Wala pa ring tatalo sa 'yo!

