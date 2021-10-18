From gold to diamond: All about Hidilyn Diaz’s engagement ring

IT'S been a winning year for Hidilyn Diaz, but this time, with a diamond on her finger.

The Olympic gold medalist finally said yes to her now-fiancé and coach Julius Naranjo on Friday evening at the Sheraton Hotel in Pasay City.

Yesterday, Diaz shared even more details of the big event on Instagram on Sunday. Take a look!

About Hidilyn Diaz engagement ring

The ring Naranjo used to propose features a barbell crowned crowned with a diamond. On the inside of the ring is inscribed the words “Tokyo 2020.”

Naranjo, who is also Diaz's strength and conditioning coach, was part of tight-knit, four-person Team HD who accompanied Hidilyn in her successful weightlifting campaign at the Summer Games.

In a previous interview with Spin.ph at Tokyo, fellow Team HD member and sports psychologist Dr. Karen Trinidad explained Naranjo's relationship with Hidilyn in the Olympics. "He's good at what he does as a strength and conditioning coach,” she said. “Dapat andoon yung line between you as a coach and you as a boyfriend. And in fairness kay Julius, kapag training, training talaga."

According to Manila Diamond Studio, which crafted the stunning piece of jewelry, the ring incorporates the Olympian’s “love, strength, and passion.”

According to Manila Bulletin's Joee Guilas, the ring costs almost half a million pesos.

On its caption, Manila Diamond Studio wrote: "In collaboration with Coach @imjulius, we brought life to what could only be the perfect ring for her. Another gold for our champ!"

Diaz ands Naranjo announced their engagement on Saturday, October 16.

"I'm grateful to God that He sent Julius into my life, he makes my life easy, alam ng iba kung ano mga sinasakripisyo niya para maabot namin ang pangarap na Ginto sa Olympics together with #TeamHD," Diaz wrote on her social media post.

The two met in 2017, just a year after Hidilyn's silver finish in Rio, as he competed in the Asian Indoors Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, representing Guam.

Last July, Diaz finally ended the country’s wait for an Olympics gold medal after lifting 127kg during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Soon after, Diaz also revealed that she is ready to tie the knot with Naranjo but was just waiting for him to pop the question.

Her wait is now over.

With additional reporting by Kate Reyes.

