A daddy's girl, NorthPort muse Tin Patrimonio knows where loyalty lies

TIN Patrimonio has always considered herself a Batang PBA as she grew up watching her dad Alvin from ringside during Purefoods' glory days in the pro league.

On Sunday, it was Tin's turn at the spotlight as she served as NorthPort's muse for the opening ceremonies of the 45th PBA season.

Weird as the situation was, the 28-year-old is just happy to check this on her bucket list.

"After 28 years, naging muse din," she said in a short chat with Spin.ph. "Very supportive pa rin naman ang daddy ko."

It was quite an experience for Patrimonio, who's more used to playing before tennis fans as one of the country's top women's tennis players.

"It's my first time as a muse. Very exciting," said the right-handed netter.

After the initial jitters, Patrimonio enjoyed her time as she thanked the Batang Pier players for helping her settle down as they walked infront of the crowd.

"Kinakabahan nga ako at pinapawisan, but very supportive naman yung whole team," she said.

There's no question, though, where Patrimonio's loyalty lies if she's to pick between NorthPort and Magnolia.

The answer? It's definitely the Hotshots.

"Syempre kung saan yung dad ko," she responded with a charming smile. "Daddy's girl eh."