7 Fil-Ams who saw action in recent March Madness

A VIRTUAL hotbed of talents, not just from the United States but also from all around the world, March Madness grads would later become the biggest names in the global basketball scene.

In the US' big collegiate showdown, seven players of Filipino descent saw action in the competition.

With Baylor earning its first-ever national title in men's basketball after escaping Gonzaga, we crunch the numbers of these Pinoys.

Jarod Lucas - Oregon State

Among these Fil-Ams, this 6-foot-3 sophomore guard probably had the most accomplished experience in his stint. His team made it to the Elite Eight, and he was one of the squad's key players that led them there.

The California native averaged 12 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 0.75 apg in four games. He also had a season average of 12. 7 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.2 apg in a full season with the Beavers.

Brandon Wade - University of Michigan

Wade's Wolverines lost by a point to Ohio State, 68-67, and the Buckeyes headed on to the Big 10.

The 6-foot-1 Wade only had a single rebound as he spent four minutes on the court in three games this season.

Ron Harper Jr. - Rutgers University

The son of former Bulls and Lakers guard Ron Harper made it as far as the second round. The 6-foot-6 slasher contributed his fair share to their effort.

He averaged 8 ppg, 5 rpg, and 1 apg in their NCAA stint, while recording 12.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, and 1 apg, in his full season with the Scarlet Knights.

Kihei Clark - University of Virginia

The smallest of the bracket, junior guard Clark only stood tall at 5'9". Clark's Cavaliers made it to the first round of the prestigious college tournament, and he scored 9 points, 3 boards, and 3 dimes as his team played their sole game.

The California-based athlete, who is a former teammate of Jalen Green, also recorded a season average of 9.6 ppg, 2.09 rpg, and 4.3 apg.

Kamaka Hepa - University of Texas

Today, news broke that the Longhorns' junior forward entered the NCAA transfer portal. The 6-foot-9 Hepa was once the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2018, but he struggled to find minutes in Texas.

Still, the towering forward had a season average of 2.9 ppg, and 1.0 rpg, despite sitting out in his team's single game in March Madness.

Josh Pierre-Louis - UC Santa Barbara

New Jersey native Pierre-Louis joined the Gauchos in their one-game stint in the event. He tallied 3 assists and a rebound as they lost to Creighton. At 6-foot-4, Pierre-Louise played the guard position and averaged 6.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg, and 1.6 apg the whole season as UCSB conquered the Big West.

DJ Mitchell - Hartford University

The Hawks' junior guard unfortunately had to sit out due to an injury he acquired a day prior to the game day versus Baylor in the first round of the tourney. The 6" sharpshooter, however, recorded a season average of 8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, and 1 apg with Hartford.