Need instant ulam? 7-Eleven now has take-home, ready-to-heat siomai, liempo + more

While we’re all on community lockdown, keeping safe, keeping healthy, and keeping sane is on top of everyone’s mind. Here are some essential life tips for living in the time of pandemic. This is SPIN.ph’s COVID-19 Survival Guide.

(Yummy.ph) A WEEK ago, 7-Eleven started offering take-home packs of their famous Big Bites hotdogs and the 7-Fresh siopao. Now, they're expanding the take-home pack menu with frozen ulam from their Hotta Rice line and even more merienda items from their Crunch Time line.

If you don't have the time nor all the ingredients needed to cook your favorite Filipino ulam, you can now take home ready-to-heat ulam from 7-Eleven's Hotta Rice line. You can save money with these packs since these packs cost P150 to P300 and each pack is good for five servings!

Here's what's on the Hotta Rice menu:

Continue reading below ↓

7-Eleven also released more snackable items under its Crunch Time! Here are more take-home packs you can buy from 7-Eleven:

All of these items are available for a limited time only and stocks may vary per store. Check 7-Eleven's store locator to see which stores are open.

This article first appeared in Yummy.ph. Minor edits have been made by Spin.ph editors.