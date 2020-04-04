Top 2020 NBA draft prospects we didn't get to watch in March Madness

Just like most major sporting events, this year's edition of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament aka March Madness — originally scheduled from March 17 to April 6 — was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was the first time that such thing happened since the tounament's creation in 1939. The single-elimination tournament was an avenue for basketball fans to see some of the best 2020 NBA draft prospects in action before they enter the big league.

Still, a handful of these aspiring professional ballers have already done enough in their respective conferences (or overseas) for their stock to rise. Meet the cream of the crop of this intriguing draft class, in order of projected selection:

7. Tyrese Haliburton

2019-20 season stats: 15.2 ppg 5.9 rpg rpg 6.5 apg 2.5 spg 2.4 3pg 36.7 mpg 20 games with Iowa State

What he lacks in explosiveness and size, Haliburton makes up for with his length and elite guard skills. The 6'5 sophomore can facilitate the offense and at the same time complement a high-usage superstar. Even with a weird shot, he averaged 41.9% from deep with the Cyclones. The 20-year-old has the chance to become a solid two-way player, judging by his U-19 World Championships stint.

Ideal landing spots: Atlanta Hawks, Phoenix Suns

6. Isaac Okoro

2019-20 season stats: 12.8 ppg 4.4 rpg 31.5 mpg 28 games with Auburn

Teams can never have too much capable 3-and-D players in the current NBA, and the 6'6, 225-pound wing already has the defense part down pat. Many consider Okoro as the best perimeter stopper in college this season, with his innate ability to play the passing lanes. History says he's willing to work on his jumper, which will further unlock his already great feel for the game and playmaking.

Ideal landing spots: New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks

5. Deni Avdija

2019-20 season stats: 4 ppg 2.6 rpg 14.3 mpg 26 games with Maccabi Tel Aviv in EuroLeague

Coming from outside the NCAA, Avdija possesses as much upside as intrigue. But some draft boards have the 6'8 Israeli inside the Top 5 — and it took Cavs GM Koby Altman six days to personally scout him overseas — for a reason. He still has to improve his space creation and shooting, although he also has the great passing and basketball instincts to be a significant contributor on a lottery squad right away.

Ideal landing spots: Minnesota Timberwolves, Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Obi Toppin

2019-20 season stats: 20 ppg 7.5 rpg 1.2 bpg 31.6 mpg 31 games with Dayton

The second-year player was named AP National Player of the Year due to his scoring versatility and NBA-ready offense. Despite his reputation as a late bloomer, the 6'9, 220-pounder is also touted as someone who can make an immediate impact in the pros. If his overall defense, speed, and strength take the same huge leap as Toppin, hoops pundits believe that he could flourish as a small-ball big man.

Ideal landing spots: Washington Wizards, Charlotte Hornets

3. LaMelo Ball

2019-20 season stats: 17 ppg 7.6 rpg 6.8 apg 1.6 spg 1.7 3pg 31.3 mpg 12 games with Illawarra Hawks in NBL

Really, the only thing holding LaMelo back are questions about commitment — not to mention his dad LaVar. The youngest Ball had the opportunity to showcase his 6'7 frame, generational basketball IQ, and all-around game in Australia. While he didn't do it in the most consistent and efficient way (27.9 3p%), the idea of an 18-year old carrying the worst NBL team on his back says a lot about his maturity.

Ideal landing spots: Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves

2. James Wiseman

2019-20 season stats: 19.7 ppg 10.7 rpg 3 bpg 3 games with Memphis

In the few games that he played before his season-ending eligibility issue, the 7'1 center with a 7'6 wingspan flashed his tremendous talent as a rim-running and protecting big of the future. The key to Wiseman reaching his star potential is for him to properly utilize his physical gifts and fully realize that he can dominate the paint. Most importantly, though, the 19-year old has to be in the right headspace.

Ideal landing spots: Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons

1. Anthony Edwards

2019-20 season stats: 19.1 ppg 5.2 rpg 2.8 apg 1.3 spg 2.3 3pg 33mpg 32 games with Georgia

The SEC Freshman of the Year is the unanimous No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft because of his scoring prowess (21.8 ppg in February) and readymade built (6'4, 225 pounds). There's little doubt that the athletic guard can bring his offensive exploits to the next level, while having room to grow as a dependable defender. His NBA coach will do something about his oftentimes poor shot selection.

Ideal landing spots: Golden State Warriors