Cops arrest 180 Tondo District 1 residents due to quarantine violation

According to a report by Lorenz Tanjoco for Radyo Pilipinas 738, the latest statement from Manila Police District (MPD) spokesperson Col. Carlo Manuel revealed that 180 people have been arrested in Tondo District 1 for violating quarantine.

While majority were mostly adult males, the number also included minors and women. Violators have been brought to Delpan Holding Center where cases against them will be filed based on the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

As of yesterday, the number of registered positive COVID-19 cases in the area has risen to 104, compared to the 80 cases before lockdown. Swab testing for Tondo District 1 is being done at the MHD/Delpan Quarantine Facility, which is equipped to conduct 50 tests per day.

Tanjoco further reports that priority for localized targeted mass testing are as follows:

People suspected to have had contact with COVID-19 positive patients that have been found by means of contact tracing.

Those with possible symptoms whose information is given by the barangay health center.

Frontliners that live and work in the area.

As of May 2, there were 735 COVID-19 cases in the city of Manila



Tondo District 1 is the second district in the city of Manila to be placed under a 48-hour hard lockdown after Sampaloc. It has registered the second highest number of COVID-19 cases in the city of Manila.

This story originally appeared on Reportr.world.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.