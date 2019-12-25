Beyond the gifts: Here are 10 ways you can donate and volunteer after Christmas

(SPOT.ph) To paraphrase John Lennon: Christmas isn't over, if you want it. If you really want to get into the holiday spirit and help others feel the love this season and beyond, take a look at this list of centers and organizations where you can lend a hand, whether material, monetary, or your own precious time. Plus, take note that you can help anytime of the year — just follow these groups on social media to be updated on how you can do so.

Project PEARLS

Continue reading below ↓

This non-profit organization is arranging a way for others to help feed more families this Christmas. Under their annual "adopt a family" project, monetary donations translate to a pack of grocery goods for holiday meals, a Christmas party for families in Tondo and Bulacan, and even gifts for the little ones. The group aims to serve at least 1,500 families this year, including homeless children and families in Manila.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Adopt a PEARLS Family website.

Segunda Mana

Continue reading below ↓

The in-kind donations arm of Caritas Manila, Segunda Mana accepts all kinds of material items that you no longer use or need. They convert these donations into cash by selling them at Charity Outlets and Expos, which you can also buy from to support their livelihood and education programs. This Christmas, spot these stores at Fairview Terraces in Quezon City, Starmall EDSA Shaw, Victory Mall in Caloocan, Riverbanks Center in Marikina, and in Manila, at the Harrison Plaza, Isetann Mall Recto, and Cartimar.

For donations, you can contact Caritas Manila through 8562-0020 to 25.

For more information, follow the Segunda Mana Facebook page or visit the Caritas Manila website.

Philippine Animal Welfare Society

Continue reading below ↓

Show some love to our furry friends with the Philippine Animal Welfare Society's (PAWS) secret Santa project. The organization is asking for donations for the dogs in their shelter, including senior ones that need a little bit more help. From basics like canned dog food to special needs like a harness for old pains, every little thing would be appreciated!

For donations, you can drop them off at the PAWS Animal Rehabilitation Center along Aurora Boulevard, Katipunan Valley, Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

For more information, follow the PAWS Facebook page or visit the PAWS website.

CARA Welfare Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Donate meals to felines through CARA Welfare's project. The organization is targeting to gather P50,000 worth of food donations by Christmas. This will cover the needs of the CARA cats, specifically the "Greenbelt cats" of Makati, up till February. You can donate meals for as little as P100 through the online shop of Pet Warehouse.

For more information on how to donate, follow the CARA Welfare Philippines Facebook page.

Philippine Red Cross

Continue reading below ↓

Aside from signing up for Philippine Red Cross' regular blood drives, you can also help out by buying a different kind of gift for a loved one. Each Pula Teddy Bear bought corresponds to a different kind of need for people affected by natural disasters: from individual food rations to a shelter toolkit for families, and even a kit for a mother and her newborn. This gift is sure to give joy to more than just your recipient.

For more information on how to adopt a Pula teddy bear, follow the Philippine Red Cross Facebook page.

Roots of Health

Continue reading below ↓

A non-profit organization that focuses on "improving the health of women and girls, and their communities, in Puerto Princesa, Palawan," Roots of Health works to aid young moms and girls by teaching them proper sexual education and by providing free reproductive health services. You can donate to their "Diplomas, Not Diapers!" program for a specific need, from helping a pregnant mom hear her baby's heartbeat to providing training aid to youth volunteers on the path to become community counselors.

For more information on how to donate, visit the Diplomas, Not Diapers page on Global Giving.

Climb Against Cancer

Continue reading below ↓

A volunteer group that works with several communities on the fringes, Climb Against Cancer is active all year round. For this Christmas, the group has scheduled outreach programs with several different communities from Manila to Cagayan de Oro. There's always the option to join in on the trek, but you can donate anything from hygiene kits to salt instead!

For more information on how to donate, join the Climb Against Cancer Facebook group.

CRIBS Foundation, Inc.

Continue reading below ↓

Licensed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development, this foundation cares for surrendered babies and sexually abused female minors, offering them a safe space. They regularly come out with a "wish list" for basic necessities, from food to hygiene, all of which you can donate. You can also give monetary donations and even volunteer to help tutor the children.

For more information on how to donate, follow the CRIBS Foundation, Inc. Facebook page.

Haribon Foundation

Continue reading below ↓

This organization is offering a special kind of gift this Christmas, too. For every native tree seedling adoption, you get a Saibon Shampoo Bar as a gift! The packaging is entirely free from plastic, plus it comes in Calamansi, Cucumber, and Charcoal variations. At P390 for each bar, it sounds like the perfect way to spend your aguinaldo.

For more information, follow the Haribon Foundation Facebook page.

Cropital

Continue reading below ↓

Cropital is a platform that allows you to help fund local farmers directly by allowing you to invest in their farms. You can choose between investing in short-term projects with returns in a couple months, or even long-term ones where you can help secure jobs for around 20 years. There are several farms that you can choose to invest in, plus you get to see the faces of the farmers behind the work and even read their stories on the website.

For more information, follow the Cropital Facebook page, or visit the Cropital website.

This story originally appeared on Spot.ph.