Namesake of 'basketball player' in Dacera case fed up with FB sleuthing

A CASE of mistaken identity.

The public is invested emotionally in the controversy surrounding the death of flight attendant Christine Dacera, so much so that some of them can't resist making their own investigations on the matter.

That online sleuthing, however, proved a nuisance for Justin Rieta - or, more accurately, the namesake of the 'basketball player' who was tagged as a person of interest in the celebrated case.

Justin Rieta, the real estate agent, not the basketball player, rued on Wednesday that he was deluged by hundreds of friend requests on Facebook as soon as news broke out about his namesake's possible involvement in the Dacera case.

"867 f. request. yan na nga ang sinasabi. di ho ako iyon. kupu," he wrote in disbelief on Thursday.

This Justin Rieta described himself as a real estate agent who is also a vlogger through his YouTube channel House and Lot Finder ph.

He even joined the gameshow I Can See Your Voice.

The other Rieta, meanwhile, identified himself as a basketball player in recreational leagues around Metro Manila. He showed up at the NBI office and promised to cooperate in the investigation.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

