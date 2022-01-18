Got P210K? Dual-display ZenBook Pro Duo 15 out now with bigger screens, 11th gen i9 chip

NEW YEAR, new laptop? The Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is waving… but be prepared to shell out the big bucks if you’re even thinking about picking this one up.

The ZenBook Pro Duo line has been getting raves for its innovative form factor, which you can see right off the bat from pictures. This laptop has two screens built in — the first is the normal laptop screen, and the second is a secondary display that rises up at an angle when you flip open the lid. Both are touchscreen, and are compatible with the bundled stylus.

While the primary display displays the usual laptop things, the second screen (a 14-inch touch screen with a 3840x1100 pixel resolution) allows you to do a lot of multitasking within one laptop. You can put your Spotify app on there, or your Twitter feed, or your notes. If you’re editing videos, you can put your timeline on the second screen while your main display shows your work-in-progress.

The touchpad is moved off to the side of the keyboard, and with a little tap on the corner, it can light up to become a numpad in a pinch.

As the 15 in its name suggests, the main display is a very bright 15.6-inch OLED screen. Under the hood, the P209,995 configuration packs an 11th-gen Intel i9 with 32GB of RAM and an RTX 3080 video card. A cheaper P199,995 configuration kicks this down to an 11th gen i7.

Here are the full specs:

ZenBook Pro Duo 15, P209,995

15" UHD (4K) OLED / i9-11900H / 32GB DDR4 / 1TB PCIE4 SSD / RTX 3080 / Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key / W11 / OFFICE H&S '21 / Support NumberPad / Touch screen Plamrest / Sleeve Stand Stylus





ZenBook Pro Duo 15, P199,995

15" UHD (4K) OLED / i7-11800H / 32GB DDR4 / 1TB PCIE4 SSD / RTX 3080 / Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key / W11 / OFFICE H&S '21 / Support NumberPad / Touch screen Plamrest / Sleeve Stand Stylus

You’ll also get a three-month free subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud.

Be warned: Its unique form factor comes with a number of compromises you’ll have to be aware of before pulling out your wallet. The secondary display eats up half the space of your keyboard, so you’ll be typing in very cramped quarters. There's no palm rest for your hands (though it bundled with accessories to address that), and the odd touchpad placement, with a portrait orientation, will also take some getting used to. Plus, with two screens, don’t expect a mindblowing battery life, and be prepared for the weight if you plan to take this laptop on the go.

Still, if you’re willing to live with its drawbacks, you’ll get to work with one of the most unique laptops out today. You can buy the ZenBook Pro Duo 15 at Asus Concept Stores.

