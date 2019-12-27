You can now vote for the NBA All-Star Game by talking to your phone

IT'S OFFICIALLY the best time to practice your pronunciation of "Giannis Antetokounmpo."

For the second year in a row, the NBA All-Star Game has partnered up with Google for the annual fan voting to determine the player rosters in the traditional East versus West exhibition game.

You can use the "Hey Google" hotword to vote for your picks. If you've got the Google Assistant activated in your mobile phone, simply say, "Ok Google, vote for the NBA All-Star Game."

Your Google Assistant will reply (at least on the phone we tried, a Nokia 7 Plus with Android 9 Pie) with: "Great. Who do you want to vote for?"

Which probably means it's a good time to brush up on how to say some hard-to-pronounce player names.

You can use this method to vote for up to 10 unique players per day from December 26 all the way to January 21, using any device that has the Google Assistant.

It's pretty cool, but you have to make sure your device is set up for "Ok Google" detection. You can find it in the settings of your Google app. For iPhone users, you will also need to download the Google Assistant app.

Even then, your mileage may vary. Testing it on another phone (a Samsung Note 8 with Android Pie) just brought up information on the NBA All-Star Game.

If you find talking to your phone too awkward, you can also vote for your chosen starting five by going to vote.nba.com, accessing the NBA app, or by just typing "NBA Vote" or "NBA All-Star Vote" on Google.

Fan votes count for 50 percent of the vote, while all current players and a media panel will contribute 25 percent each. The All-Star Game will be held on February 20 in Chicago, Illinois.