Yoga line of laptops gets beefy new high end option, the Slim 7i Pro X

THE YOGA series of laptops has been around for a decade, and it’s usually associated with foldy, bendy convertible touchscreen devices. The first ever Yoga was a convertible, after all, with a keyboard that — true to its name — can bend all the way around to turn it into a tablet.

But in the ten years since then, it’s also become known for its more traditional laptops, as well. In fact, as revealed by the brand in an event today, the Yoga has the biggest market share in premium non-gaming laptops in the country.

Also announced today was the series’ new flagship: the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (Intel Core i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB, NVidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB, 14.5-inch display), P126,995





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

“It’s definitely the most special out there,” said JB Aquino, product manager of the Lenovo Philippines’ Yoga line.

It’s a powerhouse of a laptop, with all this hardware packed into a chassis that’s just 1.6 kilos light: a 12th-gen Intel Core i7, 32GB of RAM, an NVidia GeForce RTX 3050 MaxQ with 4GB VRAM, and 1TB of SSD space.

The display is a 14.5-inch screen with a 3K (that is, 3072 x 1920) resolution and, for twitch gamers, a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes in the now popular 16:10 aspect ratio, so you get a little more screen real estate up top.

The laptop also comes with an “X Power” feature, which Lenovo claims can “[push] the laptop beyond the benchmarks of maximum CPU and GPU performance,” it said in a statement.

As befits its powerhouse status, the Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X also has a royal price tag: P126,995. A slightly cheaper version will go for P91,995, with an Intel i5 chip, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of space, and built-in Intel Iris XE graphics.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

It will be out on October 2022.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB, Intel Iris XE, 13.3-inch display), P89,995





Lenovo also announced two more Yoga laptops for 2022. The Slim 7i Carbon is the cheapest of the just-announced trio, offering an Intel Core i5 12th gen processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB of hard drive space, all wrapped up in a light and durable chassis, for P77,995. You can bump this up to an Intel Core i7 and 16GB of RAM for P89,995. Like the Slim 7i Pro X, the Slim 7i Carbon will launch on October.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lenovo Yoga 9i (Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB, Intel Iris XE, 14-inch touch display, convertible), P109,995

Finally, the Yoga 9i inherits the line’s original convertible legacy. This premium 2-in-1 laptop has already been out since last summer, but just to refresh your memory: It packs a 2.8K OLED touchscreen, a 12th generation Intel Core i7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD space for P109,995.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.