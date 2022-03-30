New Yoga 9i refresh includes taller screen, built-in Bowers & Wilkins soundbar

THE NEW Yoga 9i keeps its price from two years ago — P109,995 — but adds much-needed improvements across the board to make it a WFH workhorse to consider if you’re a fan of convertible laptops.

Its arrival comes at the right time. Windows 11, released just last year, features user interface improvements that make it easier to use touchscreen laptops.

Lenovo also made the screen a little taller. It now has a 16:10 display instead of last generation’s 16:9, which gives you a little more headroom as you scroll through websites or spreadsheets. “It’s the golden ratio for laptop displays,” said JB Aquino, consumer product manager for Lenovo Philippines.

The display itself is a 14-inch, 90Hz OLED screen with narrow bezels on all four sides — all the better to show off what it’s calling the “Comfort Edge” design, which is a more rounded take on the last Yoga 9’s staid profile. In all, the device weighs just 1.4 kilos, which will make using it in tablet mode even easier.

Continue reading below ↓

Lenovo Yoga 9i, P109,995





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos





Continue reading below ↓

What's powering the new Yoga 9i

The Yoga 9i also gets the new 12th generation Intel Core i7 chip to max out your workflow. This also powers a few AI-powered gimmicks, like the ability to pause a video when the IR camera in front senses you’re stepping away from the screen.

Speaking of watching video, the nifty rotating soundbar that’s built on the hinge — which always magically faces you whether you’re using the Yoga 9i in laptop, tent, or tablet mode — gets a brand-new brand partner: Bower & Wilkins, creators of the iconic PX7 headphones.

“We didn’t cut corners with the sound system,” added Aquino. “We made sure to build on the innovation of the rotating soundbar and make it sound even better than before.”

Other useful additions are a bigger battery (75Wh now, which Lenovo claims is good for 14 hours), a bigger trackpad.

Of course, the price is still an eye-watering six figures. But you are getting 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and Intel’s Iris XE GPU, aside from all the improvements listed above. Included in the package is an active pen so you can take full advantage of the touchscreen — an even more compelling use case if you’re looking for a new work-from-home laptop that also doubles as a very powerful tablet.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.