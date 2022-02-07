LIST: 10 work from home laptops for under P50,000

LOOKING for a brand-new laptop to help you survive 2022?

With its range of brands, and different configurations per model, Windows laptops offer a flexibility that fits your budget. Slight tweaks in size and specs within the same model often mean you can get the laptop of your dreams at the price range you can afford.

Unfortunately, that means that there’s also a dizzying array of choices when you go out laptop shopping. Thankfully, we’re here to give you this list of work-from-home laptops to help you choose better. We’re tackling notebooks under the P50,000 price range — at this price point, you’ve gone one-step above entry level, with chips that are capable enough to handle your office workload, media streaming, and even some light editing and gaming.

Remember, when choosing a laptop, first, figure out how much you’re willing to spend. Then, check out the specs of the device you’re eyeing. Aim for an SSD hard drive for speedy startup, and at least 8GB of RAM to keep on chugging through the workday. Check out their main processor: Ryzen 5s or Intel i5s are a good baseline, but even a Ryzen 3 or Intel i3 is more than capable of pulling its own weight. Then, finally, check out the screen size, the available ports, and the weight. WFH laptops should be light and easy enough to lug around for work, and should have all the connectivity you need to plug in all your accessories.

And if you’re looking for a laptop that can run the latest games at the best framerates, or can slap together a video with aplomb, this list ain’t it, chief. But for most work-from-home and office setups with entertainment on the side, these laptops are more than capable.

On to the list!





Infinix INBook X1 Pro, P37,990

Specs: Intel i7 10th gen, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Plus integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, 14-inch FHD IPS display

Why it’s worth a look: At P37,990, you get a solid Intel i7 10th-gen chip, an all-metal chassis, as well as a hefty amount of memory and a big chunk of SSD hard drive space. There’s even a fingerprint sensor for secure log-ins. With that value for money, the INBook X1 Pro is a true statement piece from a company that was previously known for making phones. Available at Lazada.





Realme Book, P37,990

Specs: Intel i3 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD integrated GPU, 256GB SSD, 14-inch 2K display

Why it’s worth a look: A sharp display is the highlight of another phone manufacturer’s foray into thin-and-light laptops. For a shade under P40,000, you get a 2K screen, as well as the latest Intel i3 chip. Available at Lazada.





Dell Vostro, P37,990

Specs: Intel i3 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD integrated GPU, 256GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display

Why it’s worth a look: Looks like P37,990 is a pricing sweet spot for Philippine laptop distributors. In the Dell corner is the Vostro, which boasts a sizable 15.6-inch screen that’s paired with a large, comfy keyboard and a wider trackpad. Available at Villman.





Acer Aspire Vero, P41,999

Specs: Intel i5 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD IPS display

Why it’s worth a look: Under the hood, the Acer Aspire Vero runs fairly capable specs, including the latest Intel i5 chip. But its real selling point is the notebook’s eco-friendly exterior. Post-consumer recycled plastic makes up 30 percent of the case and 50 percent of its keycaps, with a unique, grainy texture on its plastic body. Available at the Acer Store.





ASUS Vivobook Flip 14, P42,995

Specs: AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, 14-inch FHD touchscreen display

Why it’s worth a look: For some people, a convertible laptop not only looks cool, but offers real productivity benefits thanks to its touchscreen. The Vivobook Flip 14 lets you score this form factor for under P45,000. Ryzen processors power this notebook, while an included stylus lets your mark up PDFs in style. Available at ASUS Concept Stores.





Lenovo Yoga 6, P44,995

Specs: AMD Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen

Why it’s worth a look: Another contender in the convertible department, the Lenovo Yoga 6 offers a heftier 16GB of RAM, and a very unique fabric wrap around its laptop lid. The unique design and texture on this laptop definitely makes this notebook a standout in this list. Available at Lenovo stores.





Huawei Matebook D15, P46,999

Specs: Intel i5 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display

Why it’s worth a look: For its Matebook line, Huawei has always leaned hard on the Macbook aesthetics. Under the hood of the Matebook D15 is the latest generation of Intel’s i5 chip, but the real draw here is the design that’s, ahem, inspired by one of the most popular laptops of all time, at a fraction of the price. Available at Lazada.





HP Pavilion 14, P49,990

Specs: Intel i5 11th gen, 8GB RAM, NVidia GeForce MX450 2GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, 14-inch FHD display

Why it’s worth a look: This HP Pavilion doesn’t just pack an 11th-gen i5 chip, it also boasts its own graphics card that’s not one of those integrated chips you see on the list. This should give you a little oomph in the graphics and gaming department, making this laptop worth a look if you’re looking for a beefier option. Available at Villman.





ASUS Vivobook 15 OLED, P49,995

Specs: Intel i5 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated GPU, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD OLED display

Why it’s worth a look: If your upper limit is the P50,000 price tag, this might be the best Vivobook to get. The latest generation of an i5 chip and a fairly capable integrated graphics card are nothing to sneeze at, but the screen is definitely the star in this 15.6-inch laptop. OLED displays offer richer colors, better viewing angles, and an even more vivid experience. Available at Villman.





Acer Aspire 5, P49,999

Specs: Intel i7 11th gen, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 512GB SSD, 15.6-inch FHD display

Why it’s worth a look: That 11th-generation Intel i7 chip is one powerful workhorse that fuels this no-nonsense professional laptop. It also has a wealth of ports, including ethernet and HDMI, so you can safely leave those dongles behind. Available at Villman.

