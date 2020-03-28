Which shops are open during quarantine? Check this website

THE COVID-19 outbreak has made almost everything come to a standstill. And that's including shops and establishments where we get essential goods and services. Not only has heading out become risky, it's also become difficult with so many unnecessary detours. That's where bukasba.com, a crowdsourcing site made by app developers Benjamin Intal and Justine Kapunan, comes in.

With Bukas Ba, you can check if a store is open online with ease. The site's developers created the site to "help in the fight against COVID-19 by helping our fellow Filipinos get to essential goods and services easily, and limit the time they spend outside their homes." The site operates much like Google Maps with the added feature of seeing if an establishment is still open or currently closed.

Continue reading below ↓

Currently, the site has flagged 400 open establishments. And, you can help, too. All you need to do is log in through Facebook and contribute information about your local stores. Just make sure to be honest and only add places that offer essential goods and services.

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph.

Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.