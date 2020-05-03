This store still sells the in-demand Nintendo Switch. Hurry

(SPOT.ph) If you've been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch (a reasonably priced one, we should add), you're probably feeling a little hopeless because it's been sold out everywhere since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in mid-March. Since the highly anticipated game came out, some have been feeling a bit FOMO seeing friends and strangers online post about the game on their feeds. And since you probably have a bit more time to spend doing nothing at home, you must be really itching to get your hands on a Switch, stat...but not desperate enough to buy from resellers who jack up the prices by 100% (at least, we hope you haven't given in yet).
Well, we're here to tell you that we found a store that still has the in-demand gaming console and at a price point that's not too far from the suggested retail price: Toy Kingdom has Nintendo Switch bundles as well as Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available at their official store on Lazada.
Check out what they have in store right now:
To shop, just place an order on Toy Kingdom's official flagship store on Lazada. If you're near SM Megamall, you have the option to call their store (0917-557-8797), place an order, and make a pick-up or delivery arrangement.
Note: For comparison purposes, we checked the suggested retail prices (SRP) for these gaming devices and a Nintendo Switch (console only) is priced at P18,495 and a Nintendo Switch bundle (console, game, and other extras) is priced at P22,995. A Nintendo Switch Lite is usually priced at P10,995.
For more information, log on to Toy Kingdom's Facebook page.
This story originally appeared on Spot.ph.
Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.