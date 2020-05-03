This store still sells the in-demand Nintendo Switch. Hurry

(SPOT.ph) If you've been on the hunt for a Nintendo Switch (a reasonably priced one, we should add), you're probably feeling a little hopeless because it's been sold out everywhere since Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released in mid-March. Since the highly anticipated game came out, some have been feeling a bit FOMO seeing friends and strangers online post about the game on their feeds. And since you probably have a bit more time to spend doing nothing at home, you must be really itching to get your hands on a Switch, stat...but not desperate enough to buy from resellers who jack up the prices by 100% (at least, we hope you haven't given in yet).

Well, we're here to tell you that we found a store that still has the in-demand gaming console and at a price point that's not too far from the suggested retail price: Toy Kingdom has Nintendo Switch bundles as well as Nintendo Switch Lite consoles available at their official store on Lazada.

Check out what they have in store right now:

To shop, just place an order on Toy Kingdom's official flagship store on Lazada. If you're near SM Megamall, you have the option to call their store (0917-557-8797), place an order, and make a pick-up or delivery arrangement.

Note: For comparison purposes, we checked the suggested retail prices (SRP) for these gaming devices and a Nintendo Switch (console only) is priced at P18,495 and a Nintendo Switch bundle (console, game, and other extras) is priced at P22,995. A Nintendo Switch Lite is usually priced at P10,995.

For more information, log on to Toy Kingdom's Facebook page.

