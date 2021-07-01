What TikTok users can experience during EURO 2020

TIKTOK continues to provide Euro 2020 fans a unique experience as the competition reaches fever pitch. Here are some of the features that are made available to football fans and TikTok users all over the world:

Live events

The social media platform gives a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes of the activities during Euro 2020 ranging from football legends to volunteers. Recently, Ed Sheeran appeared at the event called TikTok UEFA Euro 2020 Live where he performed his top hits and a new single. The virtual concert was filmed at Portman Road, the home of Sheeran’s favorite club Ipswich Town.

EURO 2020 Hub

The goings-on of the competition, from trending content, daily match schedules, to results can be found at the EUROs Hub which can be found by searching ‘EURO 2020’ on the discovery page.

New effects

Effects and features have been added to enable fans to get creative and show support to their favorite players and teams.

Virtual Trophy Tour

A virtual trophy tour feature is also available for TikTok users to snap themselves with the Euro trophy. A new AR effect are being used by fans which allows them to lift the trophy.

Place the goal

This new feature also allows creators to use the effect to place a TikTok goal on their screen and flick an animated football straight into the back of the net.

Virtual Try-on

TikTok users can select fan clothing and face paint of their home nation to be virtually applied to their face and body. It also added a feature where users can also mix and match two countries.

Virtual Fireworks

Users can celebrate victory by typing match results or team name and watch it come to life through a virtual fireworks display.

Make it a Football Team

A user can bring anything – from objects to food – to life and turn it into their very own football team. The user can also scan any object and watch it appear on the screen as a ball.

VAR

Using hand gestures, creators will be able to use a new video transition effect that is similar to a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

#EqualGame

Users can also sign up for an #EqualGame in the fight against racism.

