After BMW spree, James Yap breaks out another old fave, the Harley-Davidson Breakout

AVID motorcycle fan James Yap has, of late, been proudly showing off on Instagram his beloved BMW big bikes: either the built-for-business R 1250 GS, the elegant R 100, or his modded R nineT Urban G/S.

Then, yesterday, the Rain or Shine big broke out another old favorite: the Harley-Davidson Breakout.

He first posted about this Harley Softail way back in September 2019.

You can spot it again on his IG feed when Yap then took it out for a Taal ride in September of last year, and then, two days later, this dramatic night shot from photographer Lito Sy.

So what is the Harley-Davidson Breakout?

This Sotftail a low-slung street cruiser — or, perhaps more accurately, battleship — built for butt-clenching acceleration. It’s aggressively styled, with a wide rear wheel and low wheelbase to help get you to top speed in a blink. The Milwaukee-Eight 114 powerplant cranks out 119 pounds of torque at 3,000 rpm to propel the 284-kilo beast forward.

As Ultimate Motorcycling cheekily noted in their review back in February of last year: "I can’t imagine anyone who wants a motorcycle that changes direction to bother considering the Breakout 114." But if speed, and not agility, is what you're looking for in a bike, "it’s badass, and you look badass when you’re riding it."

No wonder James Yap loves the Breakout.

According to Top Gear’s Aris Ilagan, it first launched in the Philippines on November 2018 for P1.3 million (down a whopping P300K from its original P1,770,000). A look at the Harley-Davidson site shows that the price hasn’t changed since then.