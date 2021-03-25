New Instagram filter lets you have a 'groovy' FaceTime with LeBron

HE'S made custom jewelry and stained-glass backboards for the world's biggest basketball players. Now, the guy Men's Journal calls the "NBA's go-to artist" has made a brand-new creation: an Instagram filter.

Artist Victor Solomon, together with augmented reality creator Trey, dug up an old LeBron James video and turned into a fun little interactive bit you can load up on your phone.

Remember that old 2017 clip of LeBron James vibing to FUTURE's "I'm So Groovy"? The one where the King is wearing his durag, getting groovy with the rap song just outside his house, with his black Range Rover in the background?

Solomon, whose art house Literally Balling has done custom pieces for Kevin Durant and Kyle Kuzma, refurbished this vid into an interactive filter that makes it seem like you just called the King up on FaceTime.

Check out Solomon's post announcing his latest masterpiece:

"check in on @kingjames with this ridiculous FaceTime Overtime filter me an @troisblancs made mmmhmmmmmmm," he said.

Sports visual storyteller Tammy David tries the filter:

Last year, we featured Solomon's work in restoring an old basketball court using gold-dusted resin. It would be named as one of the 20 best art installations of 2020 by Designboom magazine.

The Lakers recently announced that James would be out indefinitely after he suffered an ankle injury in a game against Atlanta Hawks.

This filter, though, can be a band-aid solution to those who miss seeing him nail the boards and break the records.