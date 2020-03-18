Don't be surprised to see these disinfectant drones buzzing around Pasig

Not leaving any stone unturned, mayor Vico Sotto turns to technology to combat COVID-19.

The Pasig City government procured three units of the DJI MG-1P, an octocopter drone with a 10-liter payload. Each set costs P1 million in retail.

The drones are manufactured by DJI, Asia’s largest smart drone manufacturer. In China, these drones are used as aerial spray and disinfection robots. They were originally designed to spray pesticides in farms, but found new use in fighting COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

How the Drones Work

Each drone has a canister for liquid payloads. When the drone flies, it can spray such liquid into the air to disinfect areas.

Such drones were widely used in China to fight COVID-19 by spraying alcohol-based disinfectants or chlorine solution. We can expect that the same strategy will be used in Pasig in the coming days. As of this writing, the drones are being tested at Rizal High School in Pasig.

This story originally appeared on Esquiremag.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.