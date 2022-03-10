Updated camera tech coming to Tecno’s photo-centric phone

AT THE latest edition of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Tecno Mobile announced that the Samsung RGBW color filter sensor technology will be available on its upcoming new Camon series, the global mobile manufacturer’s camera-centric phone.

This new technology is co-developed with Samsung, and involves the addition of a white sub-pixel to the existing universal RGB configurations on phones. It’s sold as part of the ISOCELL RGBW color filter sensor solutions.

RGBW (red, green, blue, white) technology is heralded as the next major change to existing mobile camera frameworks, allowing the new generation of phones to further match up to professional cameras, particularly in the light sensitivity areas and low-light environments.

Tecno to roll out RGBW sensor in new Camon 19

The new RGBW sensor will be attached to a 64MP camera, and to increase the light input of the CMOS sensor, effectively brightening picture quality and creating ultra-clear details without impacting contrast in dark and backlit backgrounds.

Coupled with Tecno’s complementary Glass + Plastic (G+P) technology, light intake can be further enhanced by another 30 percent, effectively doubling the overall picture quality for users.

Compared to the traditional RGB sensor, the RGBW light capture sensor adopts a new pixel arrangement, introducing white pixels that are more sensitive to light. They provide 1.7 times better sensitivity than the green color filter, which can not only ensure accurate colors, but also improve the brightness of the camera.

Pan Xuebao, VP and Head of R&D at Samsung Electronics, said: “This technology innovation was created based on user feedback and an effort to bring brighter and clearly images. especially in the low light and super night mode. Its first launch on Tecno’s Camon series bringing us one step closer to the dream of delivering DSLR-grade photography into the hands of worldwide consumers. ”

Meanwhile, Tecno senior product manager Leo Lee said, “The Tecno Camon series has always been focused on bringing our users the outstanding camera experience. The use of RGBW will increase camera capabilities and increase flexibility on the Tecno Camon 19 series to respond to consumer demands, to highlight natural human features and colours to showcase aesthetics and diversity across different markets.”

Continue reading below ↓

The Camon 19 series is widely expected to release this year.

