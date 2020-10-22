Tyler Herro learns to drive manual for the first time

WHAT can't super rookie Tyler Herro do?

Apparently, drive manual.

In a Bleacher Report native ad with Volkswagen, host (and former NBA player) Nate Robinson asked Herro, "Have you ever driven stick before?"

"Never have," replied the 20-year-old Miami Heat sniper. "I've always wanted to, but I've never had the time."

Looks like when Herro got his license, he learned exclusively matic.

No worries, though. The publication hooked Herro up with a Volkswagen Jetta GLI and a professional race car driver named Tanner Foust to teach him the ropes.

It didn't start out too well. "Wow," was the only thing Herro could say when faced with the revelation that learning to drive stick would mean pressing your foot on a third pedal. "Wow."

During the session, as Herro drove the two around a practice track, Robinson managed to sneak in a couple of interview questions for the rookie about the mentality he brought into the NBA.

"It's really just how I grew up," said Herro, talking while Foust noticeably kept a close eye on the pedals. "If I wanted to make it to where I'm at right now, I had to be a dog and just kill everybody."

Thankfully, he didn't end up killing anybody in his short time learning how to drive manual.

He seemed to get a feel for it immediately. The video didn't even show any footage of him messing up the all-important timpla between clutch and gas. "It feels like I'm in transition on the court."

Later on, he said, "The shift is like a different feel. I think it's a lot more fun than the automatic cars."

To test his skills, Herro had to drive the Jetta around a course, stopping in designated areas, all under a time limit of 1 minute and 30 seconds.

Did he make it? Well, our header image gives it away. But still, the video is worth a watch:

