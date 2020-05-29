Try this neat trick on your Android phone to show correct social distancing

WITH the president now approving general community quarantine for Manila, expect to see more people out in the streets if you live in the capital city come June 1.

With that, it’s more important than ever to maintain physical distance. The Department of Health recommends staying 1 meter or 3 feet away from other people. But that can be hard to visualize, unless you’re carrying a tape measure around with you.

Thankfully, Google has your back. It’s released a tool called Sodar with Google (we guess 'sodar' means ‘social distancing radar’?) that uses your phone camera and augmented reality to measure out a healthy two-meter distance away from your mobile’s location.

We can imagine that this will also help out mall or restaurant personnel who need to stick or paint social distancing markers on the floor.

To access it, just go to sodar.withgoogle.com using your Chrome browser on your Android phone. Unfortunately, Apple devices aren't supported just yet.

