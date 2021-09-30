Toby’s Sports now selling Apple Watch Series 6, Beats Flex in FB Live event

TOBY’S Sports gets into the tech game with a surprising sale event. They're unveiling three products that you’d most likely find in a tech store than a sporting goods store: the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch Series 6 Nike Edition, and the Apple Watch SE.

They’re not the latest wearable hardware from Apple (the Series 7, featuring a bigger screen and a more rounded chassis, was only unveiled last September 14). But the Series 6 boasts fitness innovations that keep it in line with the active lifestyle thrust of Toby’s Sports.

This wearable can track more than 80 different types of exercises, and can measure your blood oxygen levels. Unlike previous Apple Watches, robust sleep tracker functionality also now comes out of the box.

The Nike Edition, meanwhile, features complications (what Apple calls its “watch faces”) that are tied to workouts, as well as an exclusive Twilight Mode for low-light conditions. The Apple Watch SE, meanwhile, is a smaller, more affordable version of the Apple Watch.

On the Apple site, the Apple Watch Series 6 costs P22,990 for the version with the sport band, and P25,990 and the version with the braided solo loop. The Apple Watch SE, meanwhile, starts at P15,990.

Toby’s Sports also tells us that the Beats Flex, a wireless sports headphones, will also be available in the Live Selling event.

How to buy Apple Watch Series 6 from Toby's Sports

Toby’s Sports Live Selling kicks off today, September 30, 20201, at 4:00 p.m. on Toby’s Sports Facebook page. Interested buyers only need to comment “mine + product name” in the live video comments as the products are displayed. If Toby’s Sports acknowledges your comment, you’ll be asked to send confirmation details, and settle payment within 24 hours.

If you’re buying via Facebook Live Selling, you’ll get free delivery (within Metro Manila only), as well as a P500 gift certificate.

