How this Pinoy motorcycle club’s music video ended up in the Foo Fighters’ official pages

“THANKS for taking us on a ride through your beautiful countryside. Can't wait to rock out in person!”

The official Foo Fighters social media pages — on Facebook, on Instagram, on YouTube — punctuated that last sentence with triple exclamation points, as they posted (to the surprise of Pinoy fans everywhere) a music video of the Anghel ng Lansangan motorcycle club cruising to their recent single “No Son of Mine.”

Also caught off guard was the music video’s director, Michael Eijansantos, who had no idea that a ride that he filmed and directed would end up being posted by one of his favorite bands.

“Kakilala ko na yung grupo na yun, which is one of the oldest motorcycle clubs (MC) sa Philippines,” said Eijansantos, who is a Spin.ph correspondent as well as an avid surfer and motorcyclist. His brother-in-law is actually part of the club, and he knew the founding members, the Malapitan brothers.

He was also close with a representative from Sony Music (the label where the Foo Fighters belonged). One day, the rep called him up and asked him if he was free to do a motorcycle-related project with Anghel ng Lansangan.

There wasn’t much in the way of a brief. “Ang gusto lang nila dun sa shot, magmukha siyang raw. Ayaw nila ng masyadong staged,” Eijansantos recalled. “Ayaw din nila ng masyado siyang parang pilit na magmukha silang biker gang, ganun. Raw lang talaga.”

With a 4 a.m. call time, Eijansantos (who is based in La Union) borrowed a Ducati Scrambler from a friend, threw a camera, a gimbal, and a drone inside a backpack, and roared off to the Bocaue meeting point.

“One man team ako nun,” he said. “Wala ngang lights. Compact. Sanay naman tayo sa compact shoot e.”

The location of the shoot was Doña Remedios Trinidad in Bulacan, a place Eijansantos has ridden through before. He describes DRT as “one of the best alternative na motorcycle destinations.”

“Maganda yung trail dun. Maganda rin yung road going there,” he said.

It took a whole day to shoot the club. To get the shots he needed, Eijansantos would sometimes ride on the pickup of the Sony Music rep, who tagged along. Sometimes, he would also backride with one of the club members to get up-close shots, especially of one of the MC’s founders, Boying Malapitan, whose salt-and-pepper beard is a striking fixture in the music video.

When he got to the editing bay, that’s when Sony revealed that he would need to score the music video to “No Son of Mine.”

Eijansantos hadn’t heard the Foo Fighers’ new album before, which had dropped just last February. But as he started cutting the clips, he found himself digging the vibe of this song.

“Saktong-sakto talaga yung tono, yung artistry nung song, saktong-sakto talaga dun sa ride,” he said.

But even he wouldn’t know that the band itself would personally promote the video on their pages.

“It's a big break,” said Eijansantos, who has been shooting freelance adventure videos for more than a decade already. “Plus, yung legacy. Kasi forever na yan andiyan e. Pag matanda ako, pwede ko pa rin balikan na, uy, kami gumawa niyan. Pwede kong mapakita sa mga anak mo, na na-associate ka with the Foo Fighters.”