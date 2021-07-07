Suns showcase wheels ahead of Game One

THE SUNS pulled up to home court hard, filling up the basement parking at their arena with a glittering showcase of luxury cars ahead of their first game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

As usual, the team’s social media went all in to show off the home team’s drip. But this minute-long snippet also showcased brief shots of the players' cars.

The highlight, naturally, was Devin Booker’s 1959 Chevy Impala, which he’s nicknamed ‘Penny.’ Check out Top Gear Philippines' look at D.Book's vintage rides.

Mikal Bridges, wearing power-blue J1s and carrying his trademark yellow shoes he always rocks on court, stepped out of a Mercedes-Benz 2020 C-Class. Meanwhile, Torrey Craig, wearing an Off-White x GORE-TEX ski jacket that costs $2,100 (or around P104,500), opened up the rear-hinged coach door of his Rolls-Royce Wraith.

Cam Payne, meanwhile, came in hot in his Chevrolet Corvette C8.

Also spotted in the parking lot was a white Benz G-Class parked beside Booker's ride, and the distinctive five-star rims of a GLS.

