Stephen Curry puts together online COVID-19 resource guide

Day by day, Stephen Curry is proving himself to be an essential warrior in the fight against COVID-19 misinformation.

Earlier today, the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player revealed on Twitter that his team has created a resource guide to everything COVID-19 on his official website, which you can view at sc30.com/covid19. He wrote, "Educate yourself and continue to do your part!"

Continue reading below ↓

Steph explained in the video, "Since the league has been suspended, I've been trying to use the platform to spread as many facts and awareness about the situation as possible as (it) changes. That's (why) we're all learning on the go."

The three-time champion from the Golden State Warriors was the first NBA player to get tested for coronavirus (results were negative), and his personal experience prompted him to take the initiative.

The microsite mainly features snippets from Curry's recent interview with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Instagram Live regarding the coronavirus.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

In that conversation, the two discussed important COVID-19 topics such as the infectious disease versus the flu, returning to a more normal lifestyle, as well as vaccines and seasonality.

The online guide also includes additional resource links from public health agencies like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

Continue reading below ↓

Steph said, "We'll be updating it as the situation continues to change, so hopefully it's a great resource for you as we all go through this process together."