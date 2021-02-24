SMC says motorists with Autosweep RFID now at 2.7 million

THE GOVERNMENT has deferred the full implementation of cashless tollways, but San Miguel Corporation (SMC) is happy to announce that 2.7 million motorists already have Autosweep RFID tags.

That number is certain to go up even more, the company confidently added. SMC operates the Southern Tagalog Arterial Road (STAR), South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), Skyway System, NAIA Expressway, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway.

SPIN ON WHEELS SPIN ON WHEELS

“More and more people are realizing the benefits of cashless transactions along our toll roads especially in this pandemic. It saves motorists time and money as it cuts travel time and reduces fuel consumption. Apart from that, it helps in improving air quality along our road systems,” SMC president Ramon S. Ang said.

The figure is easily double the number of stickers the company issued to motorists from 2015 to 2019, which totaled just 1.3 million.

Earlier, SMC also reported that use of electronic toll collection at its expressways have increased to 84.9%, even if cash lanes are still up and running.

Continue reading below ↓

Meanwhile, Top Gear Philippines wrote that SMC was ready to implement the Tollway Regulatory Board’s proposed “three-strike policy” for motorists who don’t have enough load when they pass through the tollway.

“[SMC] has just announced that it will comply with the new three-strike policy if and when the TRB decides to roll it out,” wrote Top Gear’s Leandre Grecia. “In fact, Ramon S. Ang mentioned in a statement that the RFID system in place on SMC-operated tollways is already capable of monitoring repeat offenders.”

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

While full cashless implementation is still in the horizon, the company is urging motorists to install the Autosweep RFID — and of course, keep them reloaded.

“Our roving caravans continue to go from village to village to install RFID stickers while our 160 installations sites are still available to motorists. We encourage everyone to join us in embracing this system for a better, safer and convenient travel experience especially in this time of COVID-19,” Ang said.

Continue reading below ↓

SMC’s 160 Autosweep RFID stickering stations are spread out in different locations within and outside Metro Manila. These include Autosweep RFID Center officers, toll plaza, malls, government offices, transport terminal hubs, and car dealerships.

Different top-up options that include Autosweep Point-of-Sales, SMC Toll Gates, and accredited Merchant Reloading partners across the whole Luzon area.

Popular retail outlets also offer over-the-counter reloading. These include Petron Treats, Savemore, SM Bills Pay and SM Business Services; SM Hypermarket, Waltermart, 7-Eleven, Shopwise and Shopwise Express, Family Mart, Rustan’s, Robinsons Department Store and Robinson’s Supermarkets; The Marketplace, Wellcome supermarket, as well as payments centers Expresspay, Tambunting, LBC, Bayad Centers, and RD pawnshops.

Online reloading is also available, through partner banks BPI, Bank of Commerce, Union Bank, China Bank, Maybank, and popular gateways G-Cash, Pay Maya, Eon, Coins.ph, and Justpay.To. Self-service reloading is also available via Touchpay, ECPay, and E-Tap.