Starting May 1, Smart, PLDT will give you 6 months to pay your bills

Mindful of all the financial hardships you’re going through in the middle of this pandemic, one of the country’s biggest telecoms is offering a payment scheme that will help shore up your finances.

“To ease the financial burden of its customers during the COVID crisis, PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications will start implementing on May 1 a 6-month installment program for the outstanding monthly bills of its postpaid subscribers,” the telecommunications giant announced in a statement.

Whatever unpaid balance you have on your Smart, Sun, or PLDT Home postpaid bills by April 30 can now be settled over six equal monthly payments.

That’s six months to pay, with no interest and no penalties.

“We hope that through this payment program, we will help keep you connected,” added Manny V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT Inc.

Pangilinan is also the chairman emeritus of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.