LOOK: SM North EDSA opens all-electric indoor go-kart track

Spark your need for speed in a new racing venue in the city.

Located at the 3rd floor of SM City North EDSA’s City Center, the EkartRaceway circuit's 300-meter-plus track covers an an area of 2,091 square meters. SM claims that it is the country’s first all-electric indoor go cart racing experience.

EkartRaceway offers 13 high speed straightaway and technical corners with different turning radius, speed, and elevations.

“EKartRaceway was inspired by many race car passionate drivers and aficionados,” shared EKartRaceway founder David Hsu, in a statement.

They envisioned the raceway as a gateway for discovering racing talent, beside the usual crowd of family outings.

“We had decided this venue will not just be another entertainment center with safe, serious fun for the whole family and motor heads, but also a sifting ground to discover the hidden gems of many young Pinoy natural talents. These are those that never had the chance to become a race car driver due to the lack of opportunity and easy access to a track.”

What to expect in EKartRaceway

EKartRaceway has a fleet of 24 BSR (Blue Shock Race) karts. These can go up to 90kph, but have advanced safety systems, including a safety harness and a roll bar. Users will also have a helmet that's approved by the Department of Transportation.

Meanwhile, "impact absorbent" barriers line the circuit. And when things go south, operators can stop all karts with a touch of a button.

"All karts use the latest innovations in technology to deliver the best go karting experience in the world," said SM in a statement. "EkartRaceway is committed to excellence and to provide a venue of safe and serious fun assuring that all racers are in good hands."

If you just want to watch go-karts whizzing around, you can hang out (for free) in the perimeter bench. Mall passers-by can also watch from the main hallway. However, due to safety protocols, only drivers and their designated companions are allowed in the reception and mezzanine viewing areas.

The EkartRaceway is open daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. JR karts (drivers of which must be under a maximum weight limit of around 60 kilograms and a maximum height of 5'9) are P650 for six minutes. All ages are welcome. Larger adult BSR karts and double seater karts are coming soon, promised SM.

