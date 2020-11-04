White tires, sleek profile define Harley-Davidson’s idea of an e-bike

YES, you read the headline right.

Harley-Davidson, world-famous manufacturer of hogs, is getting into the e-bikes business.

With several prototypes unveiled in their dealers’ conference last year, the Harley-Davidson e-bike is now official. It’s called the Serial 1 eBicycle, with its name a nod to the first-ever motorcycle that the storied company produced back in 1903.

To roll out the e-bike, the 117-year-old manufacturer set up a new brand called the Serial 1 Cycling Company.

“With the pandemic, people were looking for a safe way to exercise and get out of the house, and people in cities were looking for a way to safely commute that didn’t involve a subway or a bus,” said Serial 1 brand director Aaron Frank in a statement.

On the Serial 1 brand website, there is a countdown for November 18.

From the pictures, the Serial 1 e-bike is both elegant and aggressive.

A deep brown drive wheel and seat stand in stark complement to the all-white wheels. You’ll be needing to do a lot of cleaning on those.

No specs have been released for the bike, though The Verge's Andrew J. Hawkins speculates that it could have a Gates Carbon belt drive system.

Early this year, it released its first electric motorcycle, the LiveWire.

Harley-Davidson is only the latest in a clutch of automotive manufacturers (both two- and four-wheeled) who are getting into this new business. Both Triumph and Ducati have released or announced their own bicycles, while Porsche, BMW, and Audi are also manufacturing e-bikes.

