Skyway Stage 3 to be toll-free for one month, says Ramon S. Ang

AFTER at least two years of construction, one of the country’s biggest infrastructure projects is finally complete and ready to open its toll gates to the public.

You can go for a test drive on the new Skyway Stage 3 for free starting Tuesday, December 29. The free period will extend for one month, said San Miguel Corporation president and chief operating officer Ramon S. Ang.

“I am pleased to announce the partial opening tomorrow, December 29, of our 18-km Skyway Stage 3, for free to motorists for one month,” said the SMC head honcho.

“By January 14, we can all enjoy the full benefits of this engineering marvel. Despite the continuous rains that delayed its completion, the entire team worked so hard to deliver this game-changing project. Maraming salamat po,” he continued.

Skyway Stage 3 is a 17.93-kilometer long elevated tollway that links two major highways, the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX). Once in use, it is estimated to cut traversal from NLEX to SLEX from “three hours to just 20 minutes,” according to Top Gear Philippines.

In addition, the publication continued, taking Skyway Stage 3 will reduce travel times from “Magallanes to Balintawak to just 15 minutes, Balintawak to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to just 15 minutes, and Valenzuela to Makati to just 10 minutes.”

While the bulk of its construction was completed in mid October, well ahead of its October 31 deadline, though Ramon S. Ang said in a statement at the time that inclement weather was preventing the full curing of the highway’s asphalt.

In today’s message, he also cited the “continuous rains that delayed its completion.”

However, it looks like the full stretch of Skyway Stage 3 is ready for business. Time for a test drive!

