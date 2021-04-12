Celebratory Shaq will shock you in this new IG filter

AFTER doing one with LeBron James, visual artist Victor Solomon strikes again with a new Instagram filter featuring a FaceTime with a Shaquille O'Neal in celebratory mode.

The NBA's go-to artist, with the help of AR artist Trey, once again put up some lighthearted comic relief for digital-savvy sports fans. Just like the LeBron filter that Solomon made, this new IG effect that lets you videocall with the 19-year NBA vet, and now sports analyst.

This video, though, is a little bit wilder than the last. It features a screaming Shaq that will welcome you into the fake call, as he shows the camera to a couple of friends.

Solomon's recent Literally Balling projects, where he made custom stained-glass boards and and gold-plated rings and jewelries, earned him the title "Creator of the Year" from global sports, tech, and culture media publication The Torus.

The LeBron filter also recorded more than 10.4M impressions on Instagram in a single week. Such is huge success for its content creators.

Local visual storyteller Tammy David, of course, is at it again to ride the fun.